*Update* Your News Now at Eleven: We now know the identity of a man who died after being struck by a car on Elida Road just after 7 p.m. Monday evening.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post was dispatched to Elida Road between Arthur Avenue and Cable Road. The patrol says 60-year-old Paul Hawley of Centerville, Pennsylvania, was struck by a car while trying to cross the street to the Fairfield Inn hotel. Hawley was pronounced dead on the scene. Troopers are trying to determine if the man may have been at fault, attempting to cross outside of a crosswalk. The woman driving the car, 29-year-old Kisha Kelly of Van Wert, was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita's with minor injuries.
Your News Now at Ten: A man is now dead after he was hit by a car on Elida Road just after 7 p.m. on Monday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post was dispatched to Elida Road between Arthur and Cable roads.
State troopers say the man was hit by a black car while trying to cross the street to the Fairfield Inn hotel. The man died on the scene. OSHP is investigating whether or not he was making his way across the street at the crosswalk. The woman driving the car was taken to the hospital but the severity of her injuries are not clear at this time.