Pentagon may be opting to send refurbished M1A1 tanks to Ukraine for quicker deployment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLIO) - U.S. officials say the Pentagon is speeding up its delivery of Lima-made Abrams tanks to Ukraine, opting to send a refurbished older model that can be ready faster.
The aim is to get the 70-ton battle powerhouses to the warzone in 8 to 10 months. The original plan was to send 31 of the newer M1A2 Abrams, which could have taken a year or two to build and ship. But officials said today the decision was made to send the older M1A1 version, which can be taken from army stocks and will be easier for Ukrainian forces to learn to use and maintain. The official remained anonymous because the plan has not been publicly announced but the Pentagon is expected to make an official announcement soon.