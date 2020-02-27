People encouraged to take advantage of free manufacturing training

The West Central Ohio Manufacturing Consortium is encouraging anyone that is looking to enter or move up the ladder in the manufacturing industry to take advantage of their free training.
The 60-hour 10-week complete manufacturing course teaches the skills to enhance your chances for a career in manufacturing. It includes hands-on training and book studies offering national certifications. The class is offered free through the City of Lima’s Community Development Block Grant funding to eliminate any financial barrier for a person to take the course.
WCOMC Director Doug Durliat says, “It’s not cheap if you were to pay for this out of pocket. Upwards of $1,000 when you factor in the tuition, the cost of registering for the tests and the test itself. You’ll come away with a hard copy of the textbook which you can use as referral materials on the various areas that we cover in this program.”
The next class is scheduled to start March 3rd running through May 7th on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rhodes State College. You can register by calling 419-995-8353.