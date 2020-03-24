People seem to be complying with Stay at Home mandate

It’s the first full day of the Governor’s “Stay at Home” mandate to limit the spread of the coronavirus and it appears people are complying.
What the state is calling non-essential businesses have closed with signs posted on their doors telling their customers they look forward to seeing them when this is all over. Parking lots have emptied at many shopping areas, making it look like it was Christmas Day. Heavily traveled roads have become sparse with motorists and one restaurant tells us fewer motorists mean fewer drive-thru customers.
On the bright side, local parks are still open but the playgrounds have been closed and are roped off with caution tape. Another sign of the “social distancing” we are all asked to follow.