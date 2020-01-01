People start off 2020 looking to maintain fitness goals

At the beginning of every New Year, millions of people hit the gym motivated and ready to hit their fitness goals. But by mid-year, many seem to fall off and never hit their target.
But for those who are able to accomplish their goals, they say accountability and consistency is key. And that's especially the case for Melissa D'Angelo who says she's looking to tone her body.
“Working out six to seven days a week,” said D’Angelo. “Each day it’s a different muscle group. Like today it’s chest and abdominal. Tomorrow will be legs. Every day I have a specific muscle group that I’m targeting.”
Outside of body toning, many people this year are looking to build muscle like Anthony Norton who says he plans to focus on weight training and dieting.
“Just trying to get here bright in the morning and make no excuses,” said Norton. “Also trying to meal prep in a way, that way you can kind of stay focused.”
And if training alone doesn't work for you, the Lima YMCA Sports and Health and Wellness director says there are several other options like…
“Group exercise classes that have certain time slots so you have to be there at that time,” said Aaron Cross, Lima YMCA Sports, and Health and Wellness Director. “Personal training- they’re more private for people just getting started.”
Whether you are looking to tone, gain muscle or just lose weight experts say it’s really up to you to make the commitment to stay fit.