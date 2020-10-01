Perry Pro-Tech Making a $6 Million Investment in the Lima Community

It’s official, Perry Pro-Tech will be continuing to do business in Lima Allen County.
The company has a 55-year history in the community and they want to continue that with a 6-million dollar investment bringing all their services under one roof. Allen County Commissioners approving the last step in an enterprise zone agreement of a 10-year 75% tax abatement for the 15 and a half acres of land and construction of a 50-thousand 5-hundred square foot facility at Commerce Parkway. This will retain 78 jobs with the addition of 6 new positions. Perry Pro Tech officials say they are proud to remain in Lima Allen County. Also approving the agreement is Perry Schools, Perry Township Trustees, and the City of Lima.