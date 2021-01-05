Perry Schools returning to in-person learning

The Perry Local Schools Board of Education held an organizational meeting Tuesday evening.
The board met to nominate positions and establish regular monthly meeting times. Also beginning is the return to schools for many including the Perry School District. The school district went to a hybrid learning around the Thanksgiving holiday as they were expecting an increase in cases around the holidays. Now that the holidays are over, they will be returning to full in-person learning on January 19th. We asked the superintendent how they will be keeping students and faculty safe.
Kelly Schooler, Superintendent of the Perry Local School District said, “So masks of course are our very first line of defense. Secondly, equally, our cleaning. We have a great cleaning plan and cleaning crew completely dedicated to that. And then of course social distancing.”
She continues saying, “When everyone comes back, it’ll take a lot more effort in terms of consciously being aware to create more space between each other.”
Online students will have an option to return to class on the 19th as well.