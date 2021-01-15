Perry Schools saves taxpayers money with recent refinance

The Perry School District has been working hard during the pandemic, even behind the scenes. They used this opportunity to refinance some of their bonds and save their taxpayers some money.
The school district had over $8 million in outstanding bond debt from building the brand new elementary school. With the pandemic shifting the market to be quite favorable for borrowers, Perry schools saw it was the perfect time to refinance.
The completed refinancing saved the district’s taxpayers over $3 million, or about 30 percent of the refunding amount.
Mandy France, the treasurer CFO at Perry School District says, “It’s not necessarily a savings to our district in dollars, but it is to our taxpayers and we really value them. We want them to know that we’re always working toward saving them money.”
The school district says they are always looking for ways to save their community money, and have appreciated the support from them along the way.