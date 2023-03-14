Perry Township trustees concerned about the increased cost of dispatch services

PERRY TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - The Perry Township Trustees are concerned about the increased cost of dispatch services from Allen County.
Trustees met with the commissioners today to talk about how their portion went from 18,500 dollars a year last year to more than 33,000 this year. That's an 80% jump. Last year, they held meetings with all the parties that use the Allen County Dispatch Centers. The commissioners came up with a new formula using a variety of factors to make the cost fairer for all of those involved. The cost jumped the most for Perry Township and Bluffton, while others saw decreases. Trustees say that their price increase percentage is the biggest and comes at a time when all their costs are rising.
"To pay an 80% increase this year is a struggle," says Greg Kessen, Perry Township Trustee. "So to say what we are going to do next is unseen yet. The board will have to meet and have further discussions on this. But that's a substantial increase for the township and our residents. We appreciate the service and all that the Allen County Dispatcher and the Sheriff's Department does for our township. But it concerns us on the increase."
The commissioners will also be looking at their options too if the township decides not to pay all the $33,000.
"Whatever the outcome that this is, the 9-1-1 call that comes into the Allen County Dispatch Center will be answered," says Brian Winegardner, Allen County Commissioner. "And it will be dispatched accordingly to whatever the agency is for that particular emergency. So rest assured if you call 9-1-1, there will be no disruption in services."
The trustees will be meeting next week to talk some more about the issue and their options.