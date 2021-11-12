A person of interest is now in custody as police continue their search for a missing 7-year-old.
Trinity Hurt, 7-years-old, was last seen Wednesday night at her residence on South Leighton Street. She was reported missing on Thursday morning.
The Kenton Police Department has shared that they have a person of interest in custody. According to Police Chief Dennis Musser, the individual is not related to the family, but could be a "family-friend".
The search for Trinity continued Friday morning, as multiple law enforcement agencies are in various locations in Hardin County conducting their investigations.
Musser says that they are using countless tools in order to locate the missing 7-year-old.
"The search is ongoing, we are using every available resources that we have," said Police Chief Dennis Musser. "Including air-hear signature, and a number of dog teams from ODNR and the Child Abduction response team... a lot of resources, actually."
Trinity is 4'5" tall and weighs around 60 pounds. She was last seen wearing pink and purple pajamas.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Kenton Police Department at 419-673-0771.