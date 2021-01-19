Phase 1-B of COVID vaccinations officially underway

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said today (1/19/21) we begin the next phase to recovering from COVID-19.
The state's Phase 1-B plan is underway. Individuals over the age of 80 years are getting their first shot in the COVID-19 vaccinations. DeWine says that our seniors are some of the most vulnerable to the virus making up 53% of COVID-related deaths in Ohio. Clinics all over the state are filling up with hundreds of people receiving the shot and that will be continuing for weeks.
Governor Mike DeWine adds, “If your provider is filled up already this week, if that’s what you find, you know, in almost every case I think they will have additional vaccine next week. We will continue to push this vaccine out just as quickly as we get it.”
Governor DeWine says they are seeing numbers going down slightly in new cases and hospitalizations in the past few days. Whether or not that is a trend, we will have to wait and see.