Jeff and Ty had a chance to talk with 4th District State Representative Bob Cupp about his thoughts on the plan to begin reopening Ohio businesses on May 1st. He also talked about the 2.2 billion dollars coming from the CARES Act.
Digital Content Manager
Hi, I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations managing our online content. I also help out with posting press releases and articles from our news department from time to time.
