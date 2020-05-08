Photo contest to celebrate historic preservation month in Auglaize County

If you enjoy history and photography, the Auglaize County Historical Society has an event for you!
They are asking residents to take photos of their favorite historic buildings and structures and enter them in a photo contest. May is National Historic Preservation Month and since the normal observations can’t happen, the society thought this contest would get people involved and looking at history. The only specification is the object of your photo be 50 years or older. They ask that no people be in your photo and to respect private property. The contest is open to all residents or Auglaize County.
You can submit color or black and white jpegs to auglaizecounty1848@gmail.com by May 31st. Include your name and contact information, along with the address of the building or structure in the photograph.