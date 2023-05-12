Pick your own strawberry season comes early at local farm

BATH TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - A local farm is inviting everyone to come and P.Y.O.S. - pick your own strawberries, a little extra early this year.
Located in Bath Township, JK Orchard & Farm is having its earliest season since opening in 2016. As a result of spring's warmer temperatures and advances in the owners' farming practices, the 2023 pick-your-own-strawberry season kicked off on Wednesday, May 10th, almost three weeks early. The organically grown strawberries are ripe and ready to be enjoyed by everyone. The farm will also be making other crops such as blackberries, raspberries, and even wildflowers available moving into the summer months.
"Strawberries, our season is usually about 20 to 22 days. So, we just opened on Wednesday so you know we're still in the early season. I would say maybe around May 25th, probably, so maybe around Memorial Day our season will be over with. But who knows? Everything has been really crazy this year for us. As far as raspberries, those usually come on mid-June, but since everything has been early this year, I'm looking at four weeks for our raspberries to come on," explained Karen Wince, co-owner of JK Orchard & Farm.
If you would like to pick your own strawberries, JK Orchard & Farm will be open Saturday morning from 9 to 11 a.m.