Pickleball continues to grow in popularity as Wapakoneta holds morning tournament

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - Pickleball helped further the Wapakoneta Moon Festival with a morning tournament.
The sport has been growing over the past two years and the craze has hit Wapakoneta. Multiple teams competed in an elimination-style tournament. This event was planned for the summer moon festival, and organizers are excited to have it be a part of the event, especially with the game continuing to interest many in the area.
"We play like early in the morning like at 6:37, and it's usually like thirteen or fourteen teams. A year ago it was probably six or seven. But it is growing leaps and bounds. Pickleball is taking off like crazy," commented Mike Klock, tournament organizer.
Those who are interested in playing the sport can contact the Wapakoneta Family YMCA at (419) 739-9622 to learn how to sign up. For more information about pickleball, you can visit https://pickleball.com/.