Pioneer Days later this month has been canceled

Kalida’s Pioneer Days will not go on later this month.
The Pioneer Days Committee had to make the tough decision in consultation with the Putnam County Health Department to cancel the Pioneer Days festival. There will still be a small number of events like the Holy Name Social burgers on the square, virtual drawings will be held September 13th, a Facebook live Queen Crowning and Grand Marshal presentation, and a drive-thru Chicken BBQ on the 13th. All of the proceeds go to the Kalida Lions Club and the firefighters. The publicity chairman explained why they sadly had to cancel the event.
Bill Rieman, the Pioneer Days Publicity chairman, said, “Obviously, we are very disappointed.”
He continued saying, “We had a very good plan put together for a 1-day event. Normally it is 4 days, but we had a very good plan put together. They (Putnam County Health Department) were happy with it, but unfortunately due to current circumstances and the rising cases in Putnam County, it just wasn’t possible.”
You can get updates on the remaining events on the Pioneer Days Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pioneerdays/.