Press Release from Walter C. Potts Entrepreneur Center: Lima, Ohio- The Walter C. Potts Entrepreneur, in partnership with the Ohio Small Business Development Center at Rhodes State College and the Lima Area Chamber Foundation held PITCHFEST on May 23, 2023, at the Borra Center in Downtown Lima.
The 2023 PITCHFEST competition is sponsored by First National Bank, Premier Bank, State Bank and Superior Credit Union. The competition features two categories of interest for all entrepreneurs in the eight-county region. This includes the start-up category and an emerging category. The start-up category is for all entrepreneurs that want to receive funding to start a new business. The emerging category is for any business already in operation for 1-3 years. The competition will reward over $6,000 worth of cash and prizes. The Emerging award recipients are Chandra Neeper of Heavenly Stitches of Lima; Melissa Massie of Savor’s Home Bakery of Lima, and Jenna Wilkins of Bluffton Baking Company in Bluffton, Ohio. Sanctuary Housing of Bluffton Ohio, owned by Jessica and Ryan Meyer is the recipient in the start-up category. Congratulations to all that have participated.
“The Small Business Development Center is pleased to be a part of this area collaboration that strives to fulfill our mission to grow small businesses. It is through the combined efforts of community organizations that provide opportunities for successful, small and minority businesses and entrepreneurs,” says Kathy Keller, Director, Small Business Development Center at Rhodes State College.
To learn more please contact the Potts Entrepreneur Center located at the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce at 419-222-6045 or visit limachamber.com.