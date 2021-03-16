Planning for Lima mass vaccination site continues

As the governor attended the opening of the Cleveland mass vaccination clinic, Allen County Public Health is finalizing details of Lima being one of the fifteen long term vaccination sites in the state.
It will be located at the former Knights of Columbus building at 810 South Cable Road and run by the board of health with support from the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio EMA. While appointments aren’t being accepted yet at this site and the date of operation is still to be determined plans are moving forward.
Allen County Public Health Emergency Planner Brandon Fischer explains, “We’re looking to open the clinic sometime in the final week of March into the first week of April. Looking to Johnson and Johnson vaccines at that clinic. So, that will be an opportunity where people are only taking one dose of the vaccine and able to get in and out and not have to schedule a second dose.”
They will be scheduling through gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov when appointments can be scheduled. That information will be listed on that website, Allen County Public Health social media sites, and we will bring it to you as soon as those dates are released.