Planning for the Allen County Fair continues with changes being made to meet guidelines

Allen County Fair officials were looking for guidance and say that the Governor’s comments have given them a direction, at least for now.
It’s the 3rd largest county fair in Ohio with 132-acres of facilities that brings 9-days of family fun in late August. But what will this “pandemic” year bring to the midway? Fair General Manager Bob Fricke says the board has been planning in hopes of a normal fair with some hesitation. The situation continues to be fluid as the “guidelines continue to change” as time goes on. With the fair still 3-months away, they will continue to work on what changes need to be made for the fair.
General Manager Bob Fricke explains, “All our local county agencies we’re going to get them involved and make the best decisions we can. Our priority has always been #1 the safety of every patron or guest at the fair. That hasn’t changed. So, we’re going to make decisions based on safety and from there we still want people to come out and safely have an enjoyable fair.”
The governor has asked fair boards to work with county health departments in coming up with a way to have the Junior Fair activities happen. As for how to handle the other activities at the fair that’s still up in the air.
Allen County Public Health PPIO Tami Gough adds, “The other things that go along with the fair like rides and restaurants and fundraising booths and exhibition halls, that guidance still is not completely clear yet. Each one of those segments need to follow whatever the current guidelines are at the time.”
Both say the issue is that the guidelines are changing as time goes on and what is good now may not be in 3 months. All they can do is keep planning and making changes that will allow the Allen County Fair to go on.