Plant Swap helps those with a green thumb expand their collection

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Plant enthusiasts were able to bring home something new during the Activate Allen County’s Plant Swap. This is the second time that the organization held the event, which allows people to come and donate a plant and take a different one home. There was a variety of plants that people could choose from to help expand their collection. While swapping plants is the goal, the swapping of ideas and tips from others blessed with a green thumb grows something greater.
“There are a lot of folks that love plants and I think what we are looking for in Lima and Allen County is community,” says Josh Unterbrink, Activate Allen County. “Places where people are connecting with each other and have a sense of pride. What this helps build is a little education about community gardening. How we can connect together about some shared interests and start building a group here in Lima that we can have plant swaps throughout the year.”
Unterbrink says they are looking to have another plant swap later in the spring involving perennials. Plus, they are still signing up people to take part in the community garden program. There are three locations where you can get a plot to grow vegetables or flowers. For more information log on to https://activateallencounty.com/