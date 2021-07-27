Planting Wildlife Gardens is an excellent way to provide habitats to promote the sustainability of native animals and insects

Most times you hear about people trying to keep wildlife out of their gardens but on Tuesday they were learning how to attract wildlife.
Avid gardeners attending the weekly Allen County Master Gardeners' brown bag lunch at the Children's Garden. From mammals to amphibians to insects, they all need our help as their native habitats have become smaller because of human activity. By planting a simple garden, you can provide habitats that will attract songbirds, butterflies, and other wildlife. To create a wildlife habitat garden, you need four specific things.
Master Gardener Amy Amspoker explains, “We’re looking at food, shelter, water, and a place to raise their young. So, as long as habitats or gardens have these four components it’s really going to bring in a lot of wildlife into that space.”
You can learn more at gardenforwildlife.org. The brown bag series continues every Tuesday through August at 11:45 am in the Gazebo at the Children's Garden.