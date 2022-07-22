Playground in Faurot Park dedicated to the memory of Gloria Jean Lawrence

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Another jewel in the city of Lima's parks was officially dedicated Friday afternoon.

The new playground at Faurot Park is in memory of Gloria Jean Lawrence who upon her death donated $500,000 to the city for the parks. Lawrence once lived in Lima and it left a warm spot in her heart. She was living in Florida when she passed away and friends came Friday to see her wishes through.

