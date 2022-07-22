Playground in Faurot Park dedicated to the memory of Gloria Jean Lawrence

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Another jewel in the city of Lima's parks was officially dedicated Friday afternoon.
The new playground at Faurot Park is in memory of Gloria Jean Lawrence who upon her death donated $500,000 to the city for the parks. Lawrence once lived in Lima and it left a warm spot in her heart. She was living in Florida when she passed away and friends came Friday to see her wishes through.
"I think she just wanted to give back to the city that meant so much to her," stated Debbie Weigand, Gloria's friend and neighbor. "Toward the end of her life, this is what she wanted to come back and visit one more time before she died. But unfortunately, that didn't happen because of her failing health."
"This community is very blessed. If I were to sum it up we've got some tremendous, tremendous people doing some tremendous work to help bring the quality of life up in the city of Lima to get out and enjoy a facility like this is only possible when people put their efforts together to accomplish a goal," said Ric Stolly, Director of Lima's Parks and Recreation.
The playground is already being used and those trying it out love what it has to offer. It is designed with multi-generational use in mind to meet anyone's physical ability. Faurot Park is located at South Cole Street & Lakewood Ave. in Lima, OH
