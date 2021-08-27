Playground in Lima's Faurot Park will see major renovations thanks to former resident's generosity

“It’s a game changer”, that from the City of Lima’s Parks and Recs director about a recent donation from a former Lima resident.
“Bear Pit” playground in Faurot Park will be going through some major changes. Deputy Public Works Director Ric Stolly says they received nearly a half-million dollars from the estate of Gloria Jean Lawrence that is earmarked for the Parks and Recreation Department. The city has been working on a multi-year project of upgrading city parks and this donation will really make a change in Faurot Park.
Deputy Public Works Director Ric Stolly adds, “This does do an awful lot. A gift of this magnitude will be a game changer. It will also enhance the quality of life for folks in and around this area and quite honestly it makes it a destination point.”
Work has already begun on the storage building into restroom facilities. The playground will include an all-ability area along with a few attractions for adults as well. Work will progress through the fall with a final completion next spring.