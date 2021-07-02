A strong surge of cooler air has arrived to end the work week! Our Friday is starting off sunny with temperatures in the upper 50s. Skies will turn partly cloudy this afternoon. Temperatures top out in the middle 70s, averaging nearly 10° cooler than normal. Northerly winds up to 15mph will further add to the pleasant conditions.
A gorgeous Friday evening is on tap. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s through sunset, then quickly plunge into the 60s by 10PM. Lows tonight actually fall to the middle 50s area-wide.
Overall, a dry weekend is ahead with plenty of sunshine. Great news for the 4th of July events! Temperatures warm back to 80° Saturday, but humidity stays very low and comfortable. Sunday, the summer heat returns along with moderate humidity. Highs soar close to 90°. The heat continues for Monday. There is a low chance mention that a stray shower or storm could occur Sunday, but the threat is only 10-20%.
The work week next week begins with a heat wave. Highs remain around 90° Monday and Tuesday. The heat breaks down midweek, and storm chances increase for Wednesday. Cooler weather is expected to arrive for the second half of the week.