The work week is starting off on a very nice note. Expect partly sunny skies and temperatures surging to the upper 60s during the afternoon, over 15° above the average.
Much of Tuesday will remain dry with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. A few stray showers cannot be ruled out by the early evening, but the day should be essentially dry. A slightly better chance arrives Tuesday night.
Wednesday will bring gusty winds and even warmer air. There will have to dodge a few rain showers passing through, mainly during the morning hours. There should be decent intervals of sunny skies, allowing temperatures to soar to 70°.
Rain chances ramp up Thursday into Friday. Widespread rain activity along with potential thunderstorms and gusty winds. Rain totals around 1" are possible. Showers look to exit Friday afternoon with cooler temperatures.
Drier conditions look to last most of Saturday, then another round of showers Sunday. A brief dip of cool air is showing up toward Monday.