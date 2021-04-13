Dry and pleasant weather is on tap for our Tuesday. Temperatures will warm from the 40s this morning to the middle 60s during the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine expected, with just a few clouds decorating the sky at times.
Expect quiet conditions tonight as lows once again settle to the lower 40s.
Wednesday will bring more sunshine our way, with clouds increasing late in the day. Temperatures should range from the upper 50s to lower 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Thursday will bring more cloud cover, breezy winds, and cooler temperatures. Highs only near 50°. It appears a cloudier theme will continue for the weekend and early next week, with only limited periods of sun. Temperatures should rebound slightly in the upper 50s to lower 60s, not too far from average. A few showers are possible from Sunday through Tuesday, but they would be spotty and light in nature.