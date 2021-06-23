Our Wednesday is off to a pleasant start with temperatures in the 50s. The nice conditions continue for the afternoon with highs in the middle 70s. After a sunny start, skies will trend mostly cloudy later this morning through the afternoon. A few sprinkles are possible, but overall another dry day is expected.
Tonight will be the last cool night with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Sharply warmer air returns Thursday. South breezes up to 20mph will send temperatures to the middle and possibly upper 80s. Humidity will increase, but will not be overly high just yet. Expect sunny skies for the morning, then partly cloudy for the afternoon.
Shower and storm chances return Friday. The threat will be low in the morning, but scattered storm chances will increase during the afternoon and especially by Friday night. A low severe threat is present for gusty winds. Locally heavy rain is possible Friday night.
The storm chances stay with us on a daily basis for the weekend into a good part of next week. Expect several dry hours each day, but a stalled front keeps scattered storms in our area. The NOAA Weather Prediction Center forecast has healthy 7 day rain totals in the 2-4" range over our area, with a bulls-eye of 4-8" rainfall over northern Indiana and central Illinois. Rainfall will be sharply less for the southeast half of Ohio as they will be further away from the front. Shown below is the rainfall forecast off the European computer model. Changes are possible, so continue to check back for updates.