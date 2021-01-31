Plows are out in full-force to clean up wintery mess

After a night-long snowfall, the Ohio Department of Transportation and Allen County snow plows were out in full-force clearing the roads.
The City of Lima got four inches of snow from Saturday night through Sunday morning. With a fresh sheet of snow over the roads, snow plows could be seen all over the area starting to clean them up.
A worker with the Allen County Engineer’s office says that the drivers are actually excited to be seeing some real action with their plows.
“A lot of the events that we’ve had so far have just been little skiffs, so you don’t really plow anything,” says Brian Moorman, the highway maintenance supervisor with the Allen County Engineer’s office says. “You’re just dropping material. They actually get to plow something this time so they’re kind of excited.”
The Allen County Plows were responsible for clearing county roads and townships. They were seen coming back to home base to fuel up and restock their salt throughout the day.
ODOT also mentioned that it’s been a while since the plows had to do the heavy lifting, but they were able to get most of the main state roads cleared off by the afternoon.
Brian Rader, the transportation manager at the ODOT Garage says, “It’s been a few years since our drivers have seen this much snow in one event. They’re just trying to get them all cleaned up and slushed off. Our primary routes are looking really good and our secondary routes are starting to come around. They are still snow-covered and slush-covered in spots.”
The slush-covered spots will be common down certain Allen County roads as well as they continue to remove the snow even as it still comes down. And both ODOT and the Allen County Engineers ask the same thing from people who decide to hit the road.
Rader says, “Just keep an eye on the traffic, making sure our plow drivers are given enough room and let them do their job.”
Moorman continues, “Give them room. Please give them room. It’s hard to see out of them things, especially when it’s snowing like crazy and stuff like that. Just give them a little space, they’ll get out of your way, eventually.”