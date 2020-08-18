Police believe family argument led to the fatal fire over the weekend

The man accused of starting a deadly fire this past weekend made his first appearance in court.
Jervon Fernandez-Wesley has entered a plea of not guilty to his charge of aggravated arson in Lima Municipal Court. Early Saturday morning, Lima fire and police departments were called to 128 W. Circular St. A family member of Fernandez-Wesley, a 14-year-old boy, was found inside the home and pronounced dead at the hospital. Four others were able to get out of the house and one person was rescued from the roof.
Police say Fernandez-Wesley had an argument with his mother and was kicked out earlier in the night. They believe he returned to start the fire out of anger.
"It was a duplex," said Det. Steve Stechschulte, Lima Police Department. "It's actually 124 and 128 W. Circular Street and 124 is a vacant apartment in the residence, and that's where the origin of the fire was determined to be started."
Bond was set at $1 million. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for next Tuesday, Aug. 25.