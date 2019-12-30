Police caution people not to shoot guns off for the new year

As you bring in the new year you want to keep in mind safety during your celebration. Just like every new year, law enforcement are cautioning people not to fire their guns into the air. It's a great safety concern. According to the Associated Press, an Ohio boy was struck by a random gunshot last New Year's Eve. Another thing the Lima Police are warning against is the use of fireworks. Fireworks are illegal in the state of Ohio and are also a safety risk. LPD will have increased enforcement on New Year's Eve looking to keep the public safe.
"It's just a huge safety concern," said Brittney Wyrick, Patrolman for LPD. "What goes up must come down. Just don't do that in the city. Just to keep everybody safe, just stay inside, stay with your families and have a nice celebration inside."
Wyerick also reminds people to not drink and drive. Plan ahead and find a ride.