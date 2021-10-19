Police chase in Hardin Co. ends with two Logan Co. residents in jail

Two Logan County residents are in custody following a police pursuit in Hardin County Monday night.
Deputies attempted to stop Andrea Stephens who was traveling at a high rate of speed and going left of center on State Route 235 just before 6:30 PM. The pursuit traveled over state and county roads. After a few minutes, deputies executed a PIT maneuver on Stephens’s car, ending the pursuit. Stephens was charged with failure to comply with an officer, vandalism, drug possession, and numerous traffic violations. Her passenger Shawn Stephens was arrested for an unrelated warrant. Both were taken to Multi-County Jail to await court appearances.
Media Release from Hardin County Sheriff’s Office: On 10/18/2021 at 6:18 pm a Deputy from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on St Rt 235 near Township Road 140, in Roundhead Township. The vehicle was traveling south at a high rate of speed and went left of center. When the Deputy activated the emergency lights and siren, the suspect vehicle, a 2017 Honda, failed to stop. The Deputy could see that there were two suspects in the vehicle. The vehicle continued to drive at high rates of speed and recklessly on both State Routes and County Roads. Due to the risk of harm to the public, Deputies executed a pursuit termination technique (PIT maneuver), near the intersection of Co Rd 75 and Co Rd 110. The maneuver was successful, and the vehicle was stopped at 6:27 pm.
The driver of the vehicle, Andrea Stephens of Logan County, was taken into custody for No operator’s license, Felony Failure to Comply with the order or Signal of a Police Officer, vandalism, possession of drugs, as well as numerous other traffic violations. Ms. Stephens was checked by USV EMS at the scene, she refused medical transport. She was taken to the Multi County Jail to await arraignment.
The passenger in the vehicle, Shawn Stevens of Logan County Ohio, was taken into custody for an unrelated warrant. Mr. Stevens was transported by USV EMS to Hardin Memorial Hospital for suspected minor injuries and was later transported to the Multi County Jail.