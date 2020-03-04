Political expert talks about results of Super Tuesday

A year ago, there were around 20 people who had thrown their hat in the ring to be the Democratic presidential nominee, but in the last 24 hours, that race seemed to drop to two.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, claiming victory on Super Tuesday, as he won 9 of the 14 states voting in their primary on Tuesday. The results of Super Tuesday also made billionaire Michael Bloomberg drop out of the race and Senator Elizabeth Warren to consider her options. Even though Bernie Sanders claimed victory in Colorado, Utah, California, and his home state of Vermont, a local political expert says the Democrats on Super Tuesday sent a message, that some are not feeling the “Bern”.
“Biden is the guy they want to go with. All of the votes that came in places like Colorado, Utah, and California, those votes were cast early. And Biden is going to be very close in California and he didn’t even have a campaign there, he had no structure there. And he is still going to come in a very close second to Bernie Sanders and pick up delegates,” says Dr. Bill Angel, political science professor at OSU Lima. “I think that is a pretty strong message that the Democratic base has set.”
Angel expects the Democratic nominee will be clear before Easter.