Politicians look for derailment answers in East Palestine

ADA, OH (WLIO) - The aftermath of the train derailment continues to raise more questions, and solutions seem not to be coming quickly enough.
Last night, residents of East Palestine tried to get answers from state and their local officials about the condition of their air and water at a town hall meeting. Today it was the politicians turn to visit the village to get answers of their own. U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown and JD Vance made separate stops at the derailment site. That is on top of the state and federal politicians from Ohio, and from neighboring Pennsylvania and West Virginia have all weighed in on the situation. While it's good to raise awareness of the situation of the eastern Ohio village, a political expert says that they need to be careful not to turn the disaster into a political issue.
"We are a very polarized time and right now this is not a political issue in a sense that it is democrats versus Republicans, it really needs to be about the situation at hand," says Rob Alexander, ONU Professor of Political Science. "We need to look for some solutions, I would be a little bit leery of playing the blame game. I would be looking for politicians that are looking for solutions and I think that is the first and number one thing that we all ought to be looking at this point."
Alexander says the public and the residents of East Palestine need to continue to inform themselves and contact their politicians, state, national and local to get something changed so it doesn't happen again.
"Something that we could do is demand investigation, demand oversight. We should be looking at ways, you know it was an accident, but how do we work to prevent future accidents from happening," adds Alexander.
Governor Mike DeWine talked to the White House this morning and has requested ground assistance from the United States Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC.