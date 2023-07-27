Polling locations may change as August 8th Special Election approaches

OHIO (WLIO) - Polling locations could be changing as we inch closer and closer to the special election on August 8th.
Different boards of elections offices are urging the public to check to see if their preferred polling location will still be set up and ready to go. Some locations may be closed due to the small election or not getting enough Republican or Democratic poll workers, but a majority of them have been combined with other locations. The Allen County Board of Elections says that they will have all their usual polling locations open for people to come out and cast their vote.
"We've kept all the same polling locations, it can be difficult in the summer, but we were able to retain all of our usual polling locations, if you have any questions about your polling locations, you can call us, you can check your own registration at allen.boe.ohio.gov," said Kathy Meyer, director of the Allen County Board of Elections.
Here are some more updates regarding polling locations in our area. Auglaize, Putnam, and Mercer Counties will have all locations open. Hancock County will have some of its polling sites combined, you can check to see the latest changes on their website.
Hardin County will be combining a large portion of its polling locations for the special election only, with multiple locations in Kenton, Forest, and Mt. Victory. For a full list of Hardin County locations, you can read the list below.
July 27, 2023 Press Release from the Hardin County Board of Elections: The Hardin County Board of Elections will be temporarily combining the following polling locations for the August 8th Special Election. These polling locations will be combined for this election only and voters will return to their regular polling locations for the November 7th General Election.
The following precincts will be voting at an alternate location, which is listed after the precinct name:
Buck – Hardin County Fairgrounds Community Building – 14134 Letson Ave, Kenton 43326
Pleasant – Hardin County Fairgrounds Community Building – 14134 Letson Ave, Kenton 43326
Cessna – Hardin County Fairgrounds Community Building – 14134 Letson Ave, Kenton 43326
Goshen – Hardin County Fairgrounds Community Building – 14134 Letson Ave, Kenton 43326
Lynn – Hardin County Fairgrounds Community Building – 14134 Letson Ave, Kenton 43326
Liberty – Ada Community Health Professionals Building – 1200 S. Main St., Kenton 43326
Washington – Ada Community Health Professionals Building – 1200 S. Main St., Kenton 43326
Dunkirk/Blanchard – Forest All-Weather Pavilion – 412 S. Mary St., Forest 45843
Dudley – Mt. Victory Community Building – 234 N. Washington St., Mt. Victory 43340
Taylor Creek – Mt. Victory Community Building – 234 N. Washington St., Mt. Victory 43340