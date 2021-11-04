Pool players will be racking up a big donation to make sure that kids in Auglaize county have a good Christmas. November 6th is the 8th annual Toys for Christmas pool tournament. This will be a handicapped scotch doubles tournament. Since this is a scotch doubles tournament, they are asking people bring a toy for each a boy and a girl as their entry fee or pay 10 dollars which will be used buy toys for the “Shop with the Blues” this Christmas.
Toys for Christmas pool tournament, Saturday November 6th at the E-Z Campgrounds in St. Marys. Sign up begins at 6:30 pm and the tournament starts at 7:30 pm.