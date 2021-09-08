Pop up COVID-19 vaccine clinic gives residents an extra incentive to get their first shot

A vaccine clinic offered a little incentive to Lima residents to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Two pop-up clinics were held at Robb Park and Heritage Elementary School on Wednesday by Allen County Public Health. Thanks to special funds through the Ohio Department of Health, the organization was able to distribute $100 Visa Gift Cards to those who received their first shot.
More than 100 people registered online for the event, with walk-ins welcomed as well.
The gift cards were only available to those who received their first dose of the vaccine at the pop-up clinic on Wednesday.