Pop-Up COVID testing in Allen County on Monday December 7th

Lima-Allen County seeing another pop-up testing site for the coronavirus and health officials are urging anyone thinking they may have been exposed during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to get tested.
The Ohio National Guard will be at the University of Northwestern Ohio Monday, December 7th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be drive-through testing using a nasal swab with results back within 2 to 3 days.
Brandon Fischer, PHEP Planner with Allen County Public Health adds,” And they can go through the pop-up testing site. They don’t have to go through their family physician to get an order to come out to the site. So, it’s pretty quick and easy that they can get through it to get themselves tested and ultimately get themselves tested at no cost.”
To get tested, you will need to enter UNOH from the Eastown Road entrance near the Ohio State Beauty Academy. Follow the signs and the national guardsmen to the location.