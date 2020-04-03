Pop up produce distribution draws hundreds

It didn’t take long for people to hear about a pop up produce distribution on Friday.
It was car after car at the West Ohio Food Bank as residents lined up to get items like collard greens, bananas, and other fresh fruits and vegetables. The food bank posted on social media about the distribution at 9 a.m. and the word got out fast.
Angie Sunderland took advantage of today’s event, “I seen it on Lima City Schools Facebook page and it helped a lot with the kids being home. They eat a lot. I have 3 teenagers that are in high school, so.”
Angela Gaines also came to the distribution. "Oh, a friend called and let me know the was a pop up one. I didn’t know, I just came down here to see what they had.”
The food bank says 70,000 pounds of produce was distributed to 342 families at Friday’s event.