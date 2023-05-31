ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Engineer's Office continuing its Summer Road Program with a portion of Diller Road on Thursday.
Crews will be chip sealing from 7:30 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. and are asking motorists to find an alternative route. The road will be closed between State Route 309 and Cable Road. School transportation and emergency vehicles will have access.
For more information, contact Allen County Engineer, Brion Rhodes at 419-228-3196.
