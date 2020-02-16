Portman introduces a new law to help human trafficking victims

With the crossroads of I-75 and the turnpike, Northwest Ohio is a destination for human traffickers. But as law enforcement crackdown on the people who are forcing women to be prostitutes, the women themselves also face criminal charges, like drug trafficking and money laundering. Ohio Senator Rob Portman and New York Senator Kristen Gillibrand introduced the “Trafficking Survivors Relief Act” to help them.
It has been estimated that there are over 40 million victims around the world due to human trafficking, and the bill will help the women to be treated more like victims then criminals, by expunging any non-violent crimes they may have faced while they were being sold by others.
“There is a lot of trauma,” says Sen. Portman. “And often there is an issue, you need to deal with drug addiction, so you need to go to a treatment program. So, when someone goes through all that and gets back on their feet and then applies for a job and they say ‘Well you got this prostitution issue on your record. or some other crime. I think it’s really important that young woman be treated, like the victim that she was, and help her get on her feet and help her get that job.”
The bill is supported by many organizations that help women who have been victims of human trafficking.