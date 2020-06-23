Portman introduces legislation to protect U.S. research from China

The U.S. Senate is trying to keep United States’ funded research out of the hands of foreign interest.
This past week, Ohio Senator Rob Portman, introduced the bipartisan supported “Safeguarding American Innovations Act.” The bill will help stop foreign governments, particularly China, from stealing American taxpayer-funded research and intellectual property developed by universities and colleges in the United States. The researcher working through the Cleveland Clinic was arrested by the FBI, for trying to take the research he was working on and set up a lab in China.
“The rise of China's military and the rise of China's economy in the last decade has been fueled in part from innovation, technology, ideas, that the US taxpayers paid for that China has been taken,” says Sen. Portman. “That's not the way how to operate. So, I think we have to put our own house in order here.”
Portman says research leaders, hospitals, and universities in Ohio have voiced their support of this legislation.