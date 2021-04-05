Portman responds for the call to reform background checks for gun sales

Following two mass shootings in March where a total of 18 people died, members of Congress are taking up the fight again for gun reform legislation.
The Democratic-controlled House passed two bills that deal with background checks. The first one would close a loophole in the federal law that lets gun sales proceed without a completed background check if three business days have passed. The other bill would extend the initial background check review period from three to ten days. Ohio Senator Rob Portman calls the legislation too broad and is in favor of a more focused approach to background checks.
“Let's face it, we have a broader issue in our society of this culture of violence and of increasing incidences of behavioral health, mental health. So this is something we need to address broadly,” says Sen. Rob Portman. “My hope is that Congress can figure out a way to do something other than make this a political issue.”
President Biden has called for a ban of assault style weapons and high capacity magazines in wake of the mass shootings.