Portman says he wants accountability for U.S. Afghan withdrawal

Senate Republicans are looking for accountability for the way that the United States withdrew from Afghanistan.
Senator Rob Portman joined 20 other Republicans in introducing the Afghanistan Counterterrorism Oversight, and Accountability Act. It establishes a state department task force that will focus on the evacuation of American citizens and people with Afghan Special Immigrant Visas who are still stuck in the country. Plus, develop counterterrorism strategies for the United State. Portman says this proposed legislation will help us learn from our mistakes from the withdrawal, so something like this will never happen again.
“It was so chaotic, so rushed we didn’t get a lot of people out that actually helped us,” says Sen. Portman. “In fact, most people that helped us as a driver or an interpreter, you know who were fighting side by side with us ended up not getting out. It was also so rushed that people got out that shouldn’t have gotten out with us. Because they apparently don’t have any connection to us and our efforts. They were not connected to our NATO allies, they were not connected to the United Nations. And yet, they are now people called parolees, many of which are in our country”
The legislation will also propose that there be sanctions against the Taliban for terrorism, drug trafficking, and human rights abuse. Plus, sanctions those governments and organizations that help the Taliban.