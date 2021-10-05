Portman says his bipartisan infrastructure bill is being held hostage by Democrats

One of the architects of the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill is upset that his work has been taken hostage by Democrats, to pass a larger social spending bill. Senators passed the bill with a 69 to 30 vote just days ago. Now the bill moves to the House.
Senator Rob Portman says the Democratic majority will not pass his bill that would help improve roads, bridges, and expand broadband access until the Senate passes a $3.5 trillion spending package. That bill includes money for climate change, health, education, and paid family and medical leave. Portman also says it would include tax increases and he is disappointed that work is not moving forward.
“These are two very different bills,” says Portman. “They should not be connected or linked in any way. One should not be held hostage for the other and Congress should start looking at legislation on its own merit and judging these bills on their merit. The infrastructure bill will have strong bipartisan support and the other will not. It will not have any Republican support, because it raises taxes the most in 50 years and puts in place a series of social programs that Republicans do not support.”
Senate Democratic leaders say they will have the $3.5 trillion package passed by the end of the month.