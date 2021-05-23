Portman says policy changes need to happen to fix the border crisis

Republican lawmakers and the Biden Administration continue to be at odds over the situation at U-S southern border. Rob Portman, who is the top Republican on the Senate’s Homeland Security Committee, says the only way to fix the situation on the Mexican border is to change the policies regarding immigration. If people have a true asylum claim, the United States will let you in, but Portman says we should not let them in and wait for that claim to be processed. There is currently a backlog of 1.3 million people who are waiting to have their cases reviewed. Portman also will be introducing legislation to help those on the front line of the crisis, the U.S. Border Patrol.
“As much as any federal law enforcement agency, they are the ones under a lot of pressure. The bad guys are not just trafficking people they are trafficking drugs,” says Portman. “So, when they overwhelm the Border Patrol with processing women and children and so on because of the way the Biden administration is insisting in letting them in, then the same people are taking drugs across the border at some other point when the Border Patrol is distracted. To the point, we think there is more of these deadly drugs like Fentanyl coming in than ever.”
Portman says Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has deported fewer people last month than any other April in history.