Portman says there is work to be done before he leaves the senate

Senator Rob Portman says he has a lot that he would like to get done in his final two years in the senate.
Earlier this week, the Republican senator indicated he won't seek re-election because the political climate has made it harder to break through the partisan gridlock and make progress. Portman has spent three decades as a Washington lawmaker and has championed legislation to fight drug addiction and human trafficking. But there is still more he would like to get done before he leaves office.
“Helping people save more for their retirement and 401Ks and IRAs, it’s a bipartisan issue, I have been working on it for years,” says Sen. Portman. “I would like to get that bill across the finish line. On infrastructure, I think broadband expansion is a place where we can find some bipartisanship. I have been a leading propionate of more, in Ohio’s rural areas, infrastructure being put in place, so people can get high-speed internet to be able to deal with their remote learning, to deal with telehealth, deal with teleworking. That is an area where we can make some progress, where I have taken the lead.”
Portman also says he wants to pass legislation to protect intellectual properties from being stolen by the Chinese before his term as U.S. Senator ends in 2022.