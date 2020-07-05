Portman says we need more testing and continue safety measures to keep economy going

As the COVID numbers continue to spike in different parts of the country, there is more talk about what can be done to keep the economy on the path of reopening, instead of shutting different sectors back down. Senator Rob Portman says we need to work at this and identified two areas that he thinks the federal government and U.S. citizens should focus on.
"We need to get more testing out there, particularly as we are reopening the schools,” says Sen. Rob Portman. "We got to get some easy tests, some saliva tests, that are just easy to do, get quick results. Be able to know what's going on, be able to contain any problems that we have. And 2nd we all just need to keep doing these precautions. We got to wear the mask we got to do the social distancing. You know wash the hands. Because if we don't do that then we risk not being able to reopen like all of us want to.”
Portman says the federal government also needs to be ready to distribute a vaccine when it becomes available, which he says could be by the end of this year.