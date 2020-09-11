Portman talks about how things have changed since 9/11

So, are we safer now? That is the question as we look back at the September 11th attacks of 2001. Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives as 4 passenger jets crashed in New York, Washington D.C., and rural Pennsylvania.
Senator Rob Portman says it was the worst terror attack on United States soil and we have done more to stop terrorism overseas to prevent it coming back to our shores. Even though it has been two decades since the attacks, Portman says we should never let our guard down.
“My hope is that we continue to be mindful even at a time of the coronavirus, in a time of racial unrest and economic concerns. There's a lot going on right now,” says Portman. “But my hope is that we continue to be vigilant with regard to terrorism. We can't allow ourselves to take our eye off the ball. We have to continue constantly to be vigilant both overseas and here at home.”
Portman says he will spend the day calling some of the families of Ohioans who died during the September 11th attacks.