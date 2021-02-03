Portman talks about new secretary of Homeland Security

Ohio's Republican senator is apprehensive about the new Secretary of Homeland Security.
Tuesday, Alejandra Mayorkas made history as the first Latino and first immigrant to lead the department. He is the first Senate-confirmed DHS secretary since April 2019. The department is central to the Biden administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic, a sweeping Russia-linked cyber hack, and domestic extremist. His nomination had been stalled in the Senate by Republicans who had questions about Biden's plans for immigration policy.
Senator Rob Portman, who sits on the Senate's homeland security committee, has concerns about Mayorkas from his past service to the Department of Homeland Security.
"He was a good deputy secretary. I did work with him then. He did work with Republicans and Democrats alike. So, I am attending to support him, but also going to be watching and going to be holding him to his commitments. Because I think it's important that we have someone in there that both has the experience, which he has, but also the integrity to lead that important department." says Senator Rob Portman.
Portman says it is important to have a Secretary of Homeland Security to hold the department accountable for issues like protecting the border and cybersecurity attacks.