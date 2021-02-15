The second impeachment trial of President Donald Trump gave the U.S. Senate a chance to hear some of the new perspectives about that day, but the senators are not done looking back to the January 6th attack on the Capitol.
President Trump was acquitted on the charge he incited the insurrection that day, but different senate committees will be looking at 22 agencies' responses that day. One of them is Senator Rob Portman’s Homeland Security committee. The chairs and ranking members of each of the six committees sent a letter to the agencies to find out what they knew before the attack and their timeline for response.
“There was a lot of chatter online, people should have known this was coming a number of us were concerned about it but we assumed that proper protections were being put in place,” says Portman. “There is also a lot of discussion about the Capitol itself. Unfortunately, in this day and age, it got to be better hardened or secured and it’s not a very secure place relative to what it probably should be and frankly to what other government buildings are.”
With the investigations, Portman hopes to answer some of the questions about why there wasn’t a better plan in place and why we didn’t understand what was going on.